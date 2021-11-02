A Pownal man in jail since 2018, charged with attempted murder after pointing a loaded shotgun at a Vermont State Police trooper, was sentenced Tuesday to time served after pleading guilty to a single charge of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.
Bernard Rougeau, 51, pled guilty to the charge via video link from prison after a plea agreement was reached with prosecutors and accepted by Judge Cortland Corsones in Bennington Superior Court. Rougeau was initially charged with four counts, including attempted murder in the second degree. The plea agreement’s terms dismissed the three other charges in favor of the guilty plea on the single charge.
Rougeau has been incarcerated at the Southern State Correctional Facility since November of 2018 after being shot twice by Vermont State Trooper Thomas Sandberg during a drunken altercation in which Rougeau pointed a loaded shotgun at Sandberg. The plea agreement calls for 36 to 60 months incarceration, about half of the maximum he faced if convicted by a jury. The sentence was suspended except for 36 months, credited for the three years he’s already served, allowing for his immediate release.
A Vermont Department of Corrections pre-sentence report had recommended the maximum sentence allowed — six years — in the case. Victim impact statements by both Trooper Sandburg and Trooper Justin Walker, who was also present that day, did not support the current plea deal. Sandburg stated that “he is certain that the defendant tried to end his life that day.” His statement went on to say, “This case, and the criminal justice system’s reaction to it, has caused me to leave law enforcement and the State of Vermont.”
Walker’s statement spoke directly to the defendant. “We would have gotten you the help you were looking for that night if you had just given us the chance,” he wrote. Both troopers asked for a harsher sentence from the judge.
An earlier plea agreement last April was rejected by Corsones after he found that it did not carry enough time and that there would have been inadequate supervision upon release from jail. That deal called for a sentence of 30 months, with no additional state supervision past the 30 months served. The new deal reached late last month added the six months he’s served since spring and includes a five-year probation period, three of which will be dually supervised by both the federal government and the state of Vermont, giving the court and the state stricter oversight. Rougeau is currently serving a three-year probation on federal gun violations stemming from this case.
According to a police affidavit and charging documents, Rougeau was depressed and heavily intoxicated when troopers arrived at his residence at 52 Short Drive in Pownal on Oct. 18, 2018. Family members alerted authorities earlier that day that Rougeau was acting suicidal, drinking heavily, had cut himself, had made comments about the police coming to kill him, and that he was possibly going through a mental health crisis.
Rougeau fled into a wooded area before authorities arrived. Troopers attempted to locate Rougeau, who emerged sometime later from the wooded area to the South of the residence and walked toward the them, a loaded shotgun on his side. Sandburg ordered Rougeau to drop the weapon and show his hands immediately. Rougeau ignored the order and continued to advance. He then raised the gun toward Sandburg. Sandburg fired twice, striking Rougeau in the abdomen. The defendant spent nearly a month in the hospital before being arraigned and held without bail.
Rougeau addressed the court from a prepared statement. “Two times I’ve been in front of Judge Corsones, and two times I had an apology in my pocket. I guess I just got scared. I am very regretful and sorry for all the trouble and pain I’ve caused for everyone involved that night three years ago.”
Judge Corsones addressed the courtroom after his decision. “The defendant threatened the lives of law enforcement officers who were simply doing their duty after being called by the defendant’s family out of concern for his well-being. These probation conditions address the areas of public safety concerns the court has in regards to Mr. Rougeau’s long-term history of opioid and alcohol abuse as well as his demonstrated need for mental health treatment.”
He then directed his comments directly to the defendant. “I hope you understand how your actions that day affected the law enforcement officers that responded to protect you as well as your family. I have no doubt that the last three years you’ve spent in jail had a lasting impression on you. I also have no doubt that as you sit here today, that you will take your alcohol issues and your drug issues, as well as your mental health issues, seriously. Keep in mind when you leave here that the temptations are again going to be there. When those temptations arise, I hope you stop and consider what these three years have been like and what you’ve missed out on. You won’t get those years back, but you still have a lot to live for.”