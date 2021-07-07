Playing fetch in the water

Winnie, a 9-year-old golden retriever, swims back in with her prize while playing fetch Wednesday afternoon with her owners, Sharon and Robert Ridley of Bennington, at Lake Paran.

 CAROLINE BONNIVIER SNYDER — BENNINGTON BANNER
