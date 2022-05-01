Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds light and variable..
Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: May 1, 2022 @ 6:57 pm
A member of Team MSK Engineering patrols the infield during a game against Team Ramuntos at Lion's Field on Saturday.
Players lineup during the pregame ceremonies of 2022 opening day.
Members of Team Bennington Auto Mall take the field during the Bennington Little League opening day ceremonies on Saturday.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.