BENNINGTON — The defendant captured in a disturbing series of photographs — smiling and sticking out her tongue behind a woman struggling while a man held a plastic bag over her face last May — had the charges linked to that incident dropped in a plea deal.
Samantha Danforth, 33, of Pownal, pleaded guilty to just four counts out of a possible 15 — none of which were directly related to the alleged attempted suffocation. At a change of plea hearing Tuesday in Bennington, Danforth copped to one count of burglary into an occupied building, one count of heroin possession, one count of cocaine sales and one count of eluding a law enforcement officer.
All other charges were dismissed without prejudice, meaning she can never be recharged for those crimes.
Danforth received a sentence of two months to three years to serve, including credit for any time served, with the sentences to run concurrently. She was facing a combined maximum of 104 years behind bars if convicted on all 15 charges. Those other charges included another count of cocaine sales, two counts of assault, two counts of operating a vehicle with a suspended sentence, four counts of violating conditions of release, as well as the accessory to aggravated assault in the plastic bag case. Her alleged crimes spanned six months, with most occurring in four weeks last spring.
Danforth also faces two unresolved charges in Chittenden County — cocaine possession and transportation of drugs into a detention center. She is being held without bail on charges from New York City that she allegedly shot someone point-blank in the chest while on the lam from the aggravated assault charge in Vermont.
Danforth faces two additional years on the Chittenden charges and a possible 25-years-to-life sentence in the New York shooting if found guilty of attempted murder. New York City authorities have requested Vermont hold Danforth without bail to help facilitate transport back to New York after she completes any Vermont time required.
According to a police affidavit, Danforth helped in an assault in which the victim, whose hands were restrained and had a plastic bag held tightly over her head, struggled against another individual, William McLaughlin, who also was charged in the crime. Police discovered 13 photographs on McLaughlin’s cellphone after obtaining a search warrant during the investigation. McLaughlin is being held without bail at the Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport on several other charges, including burglary into an occupied dwelling with a deadly weapon, larceny and aggravated assault.
Photographs show Danforth, who was in several of the pictures, smiling and sticking her tongue out in the background.
There is a possibility that Danforth will eventually turn state’s evidence against McLaughlin, who is seen in the photographs holding the bag against the victim’s face and around her neck. Prosecutor Jared Bianchi declined to comment when asked whether that was a possible part of the leniency of the deal after the hearing.
“I don’t make light of substance abuse issues,” Judge Howard Kalfus told Danforth as she stood in handcuffs and leg irons, wiping tears away from her eyes. “Maybe this gives you a chance to reset. You are still young and can turn your life around.”
She was then led back out by two deputies to start her Bennington sentence under the plea deal, as she awaits the outcome of the Chittenden charges and extradition to New York.