BENNINGTON — Hoffman Car Wash has received tentative approval from the Development Review Board to construct a new facility on the site of Bennington Lanes and the adjacent dairy bar at 217-219 Northside Drive.
Although the written decision is not yet completed, board members agreed Tuesday to approve the Albany, N.Y.-based company’s application for a full-service car wash, three self-serve car wash bays and 12 self-serve auto vacuum stations. The only permit condition added, Assistant Town Manager and Planning Director Dan Monks said Wednesday, was that the company preserve two mature trees in front of Billy T’s Northside Dairy Bar, which is expected to continue operating at least until the fall when a closing on the property is planned.
TREES SPARED
Lucinda Thomson, the current owner of the bowling lanes and the dairy bar — located on adjacent parcels — attended the DRB meeting and made a request that the trees be spared.
She said the trees have sentimental value to her family and were difficult for her to talk about without emotion.
According to a Banner article in 2022, the dairy bar was named in honor of Thomson’s late husband, William, who died in 2003 and had driven a 1964 Corvette with a vanity plate that said, “Bill T.”
Owen Speulstra, an engineer with C.T. Male Associates, representing Hoffman Development Corp., said he did not foresee a problem with keeping the trees in place.
DEMOLITION PLANNED
Hoffman plans to raze both buildings for the carwash facility. The entire site is listed as 3.18 acres, and the car wash project area would cover about 2.3 acres, according to a description provided by the engineering and design firm.
The Thomson family unsuccessfully tried to find a buyer that would keep the bowling lanes open. One sales agreement near a closing fell apart in December when the buyer backed out.
The Thomson family operated the bowling lanes for 43 years before announcing in late March that it would close.
Realtor Kelley M. McCarthy said Wednesday that a sale to Hoffman is expected to close in September. She said the parties decline to discuss the purchase price at this time.
Hoffman also develops, manufactures and distributes equipment for car washes around the U.S. and in other countries, the spokesman said. Once the company has its permits to construct a new car wash, a spokesman said, it normally takes about nine months from the groundbreaking to opening of the facility.
Hoffman, which operates more than two dozen car wash facilities in New York, began with a car wash in Colonie, N.Y., in 1965, a company spokesman said in January. He said the Bennington Hoffman’s Car Wash would be the first established in Vermont.