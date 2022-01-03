BENNINGTON – A retired contractor has purchased the former Adam’s Lock and Security building at 497 Main St. and plans to renovate it for commercial space on the ground floor and apartment units above.
Stacy Boxer, who purchased the building at the corner of Silver Street from the Haytko family on Dec. 20 for $190,000, said Monday he has begun removal of store fixtures, clean-up and other work.
Boxer said he’s seeking help for some demolition work and a carpenter’s helper to work full or part time. He is paying $15 to $20 a hour, depending on experience.
The new owner, who is from the Danbury, Conn., area, retired about a year ago and moved to Vermont, purchasing property off North Pownal Road in Pownal.
Boxer said he began his career as a carpenter and became a contractor, focusing on countertops and related remodeling for residential and commercial projects.
“My plan is to get four one-bedroom apartments on the second floor,” he said, adding that his preference for the ground floor would be to create space for a restaurant.
The building floors are 28 feet wide and 73 feet long, and the building stretches down Silver Street opposite the Bennington Free Library. There is also a full, partially finished basement level.
Working with him on the project might be a good opportunity for a young person to learn carpentry, Boxer said. Anyone interested is asked to call him at 203-788-4407.
Adam’s Lock and Security is now located at 443 Main St. and under new ownership.
For many years, the Haytko family operated the lock business and Adams Hardware at the 497 Main St. location.