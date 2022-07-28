BENNINGTON — A former private middle-school teacher accused of grooming and sexually assaulting a former student over a six-month period has been granted for more time outside his Pownal residence, where he is currently under curfew.
Peter Hirzel, 60, former middle school math and art teacher at the Pine Cobble School in Williamstown, Mass., was charged in late January with a single count of sexual assault on a minor, a charge carrying a maximum jail term of 25 years. He was initially held without bail, but in a Feb. 7 decision, Bennington Superior Judge Cortland Corsones granted Hirzel a $100,000 release on bail with the condition that he maintain a 24/7 curfew at his Pownal residence. That order was later modified to allow Hirzel to leave his residence for two hours, two times a week.
Thursday’s defense motion asked Corsones to allow Hirzel a seven-hour window each day instead of the two-hours, twice weekly allowance. At the hearing in Bennington Superior Court, defense attorney David Silver argued that Hirzel had followed the judge’s curfew order “religiously,” and undergone sexual offender treatment for the six months he’s been out. He also produced a letter from one of the therapists working with Hirzel stating that the risk of a repeat offense from Hirzel was “very low.” He also touted Hirzel’s 20-year teaching career without incident, and noted that Hirzel hadn’t tried to flee or contact the victim in the case.
State's Attorney Robert Plunkett handling the case for an absent Alexander Burke, argued for the judge to not only deny the defense motion but to reinstall the original “hold without bail” status for Hirzel. At one point, Plunkett called Hirzel a “child rapist” who had been accused of misconduct a year before the current charges with the same student. Silver sprung from his chair to object to that language, calling the accusation “outrageous and unacceptable.” Corsones agreed, sustaining the objection and asking Plunkett to use the term “sexual assault” as an appropriate description.
After a brief recess, Corsones denied the state’s oral motion to reinstall the hold without bail, then went on to state that the defendant had followed the original curfew order without fail. He also stated that bail is not meant as punishment but as a means to protect the community and the victim, and to mitigate any flight risk.
“I am satisfied on both those counts that the community and the victim will be protected, and that this somewhat mitigates the flight risk for the defendant.” He then granted a modified motion allowing Hirzel to leave his residence for three hours each day, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. instead of the seven hours he requested. The judge also reiterated other conditions, such as no contact with the victim and that the defendant is not allowed to leave Bennington County without permission from the court.
Hirzel, who was present at the court hearing, received a handshake from Silver before leaving the hearing to await his new paperwork. As of press time, there is no further hearing scheduled in the case.