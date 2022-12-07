BENNINGTON — An ex-teacher at the Pine Cobble School in Williamstown, Mass., accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a student, has filed a motion asking a Bennington judge for a temporary change so he can go home for Christmas.
Peter Hirzel, 60, of Pownal, a former middle school math and art teacher at the school, was charged in late January with a single count of sexual assault on a minor, a charge carrying a maximum jail term of 25 years. He was initially held without bail, but in a Feb. 7 decision, Bennington Superior Judge Cortland Corsones granted Hirzel a $100,000 release on bail with the condition that he maintain a 24/7 curfew at his Pownal residence. That order was later modified to allow Hirzel to leave his residence for two hours two times a week.
Lawyers are now asking Bennington superior Judge Kerry McDonald-Cary to allow Hirzel to travel to his sister’s Nazareth, Pa., home to celebrate Christmas with family for three days.
According to the motion filed on Monday, Hirzel has “strictly adhered to the conditions of release” and has “abided fully” by his curfew. It also goes on to say that for the past 10 months, Hirzel has been in sex offender treatment on a weekly basis and has been “faithful and engaged in the treatment process.”
The motion has an affidavit attached from his sister, accepting responsibility for Hirzel during the trip and stating that no female minors will be present at any time during the holiday trip.
It is alleged that Hirzel had sexual contact with the underaged victim on numerous occasions at his Pownal residence between March and December 2021. He currently faces a maximum sentence of 25 years behind bars and a $10,000 fine if convicted of the assault charge. He is scheduled for trial in early 2023.
The motion is currently under advisement.