Bennington, VT (05201)

Today

Periods of snow. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Variable clouds with snow showers. Low near 25F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.