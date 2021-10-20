Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 49F. Winds light and variable..
Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: October 20, 2021 @ 11:06 pm
CAROLINE BONNIVIER SNYDER — BENNINGTON BANNER Mike Barnes, of Shaftsbury, picks out pumpkins with his kids Aria, 10, and Evan, 8, at Armstrong’s Farm in Pownal on Tuesday afternoon.
CAROLINE BONNIVIER SNYDER — BENNINGTON BANNER Pumpkins of every size for sale at Armstrong’s Farm in Pownal on Tuesday afternoon.
CAROLINE BONNIVIER SNYDER — BENNINGTON BANNER Evan Barnes, 8, of Shaftsbury, picks out a pumpkin at Armstrong’s Farm in Pownal on Tuesday afternoon.
With only 10 days left until Halloween, it’s pumpkin picking time at Armstrong’s Farm in Pownal.
