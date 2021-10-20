Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

With only 10 days left until Halloween, it’s pumpkin picking time at Armstrong’s Farm in Pownal.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.