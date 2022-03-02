Three new Bennington Police Department recruits join in a training session on proper handgun technique on Tuesday evening. The department holds the annual low-light firearms training at the Owlkill Rod & Gun Club in Eagle Bridge, N.Y.
A Bennington Police officer fires at a bulletproof vest on a target during cold-weather drills on Tuesday evening. The Bennington Police Department holds the annual low-light firearms training sessions at the Owlkill Rod & Gun Club in Eagle Bridge, N.Y.
A Bennington police firearms instructor demonstrates the proper technique for two officers facing a suspect during the Bennington Police Department's annual winter, low-light firearms training at the Owlkill Rod & Gun Club in Eagle Bridge, N.Y.
