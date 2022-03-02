Bennington, VT (05201)

Today

Cloudy with snow. Low near 25F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow. Low near 25F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.