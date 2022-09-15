Thursday's Museum ABC's event at the Bennington Museum focused on maps. Attendees ages 2 to 4 learned about the Bennington-area map, roadways and important places from Deana Mallory, director of public programs at the museum. Linda Donigan, children's librarian at Bennington Free Library, led storytime with "Me on the Map" by Joan Sweeney, and each child received their own copy. The children also drew their own maps and went to look for hidden treasure. Museum ABCs is a collaboration between the Bennington Museum and Bennington Free Library.
featured