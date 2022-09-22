Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 42F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph..
Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 42F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: September 22, 2022 @ 8:19 pm
The Apple Barn in Bennington was busy selling cider doughnuts, pies, fudge and pastries on a rainy Thursday.
The Apple Barn was busy selling cider doughnuts, pies, fudge and pastries on a rainy Thursday.
Gail Albright, mother of owner Sarah Albright, serves customers at The Apple Barn on the first day of fall.
Cider doughnuts are freshly made at The Apple Barn — all their cider products are made with apples from their own orchard.
BENNINGTON — The Apple Barn was busy selling cider doughnuts, pies, fudge and pastries on a rainy Thursday.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.