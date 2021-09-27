Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BENNINGTON — Saturday’s “Voices from the Grave” performances in the graveyard at the Old First Church Cemetery showcased the otherworldly talents of the Bennington Community Theater actors. These local thespians ushered attendees from grave to grave, playing such Bennington luminaries as Elijah Dewey, Elizabeth McCullough and Robert Frost. In these photos by Phil Holland, we see Susan Groom Altoft as Elizabeth Hall Park McCullough, Drew Davidson as James Colby Colgate and Jacob Dombroski as David Redding. Next Saturday’s performances at the cemetery are sold out, but an indoor performance is in the works for November.

