Manchester showed its green pride Thursday with a small parade, a flag raising and the singing of the Irish national anthem.
Greg Sukiennik covers government and politics for Vermont News & Media. Reach him at gsukiennik@benningtonbanner.com.
Manchester showed its green pride Thursday with a small parade, a flag raising and the singing of the Irish national anthem.
Greg Sukiennik covers government and politics for Vermont News & Media. Reach him at gsukiennik@benningtonbanner.com.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.