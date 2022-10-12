Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: October 12, 2022 @ 8:31 pm
The Arlington Volunteer Fire Department brought safety-first lessons to Fisher Elementary School's preschool students this week, part of national Fire Prevent Week.
Everett Snow seems to love wearing a firefighter's helmet.
Classmates look on as Maddox Muscanell dons a firefighter's helmet during a school visit by the Arlington Volunteer Fire Department last week.
For the Bennington Banner
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.