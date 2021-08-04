The Bennington Police Department New Experience Camp took place this week. Participants of the New Experience Camp traveled to Southwest Tech, Bromley Mountain, Hale Mountain Fish and Game Club, Crabapple Whitewater and Berkshire East. Members of the Bennington Fire Department, Southwest Vermont Health Care and Anytime Fitness all participated in the camp by presenting education materials and classes to participants. The Bennington Police Department partnered with Southwest Tech and Southwest Vermont Health Care this year bringing new experiences for participants. Participants ranged in age from 11 to 15 years old this year. During the week, participants learned a great deal about emergency services detailing police, fire and medical professions. They experienced firearms training, ziplining, whitewater rafting, physical fitness and how to work as a team.