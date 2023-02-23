A steady rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
A steady rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: February 23, 2023 @ 8:44 pm
Pictured from left, Kairi Favreau, Cora Sokolowski, Hunter Favreau, Owen Sokolowski and Riley Favreau, sled down the hill at Willow Park in Bennington, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.
Kairi Favreau, foreground, and her friend Cora Sokolowski enjoy a day of sledding at Willow Park in Bennington, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.
Pictured from left, Riley Favreau, Owen Sokolowski and Hunter Favreau, sled down the hill as Cora Sololowski, right, wipes out, at Willow Park in Bennington, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.
February continues one of the warmest winters on record. But — at last — the month's first snowstorm brought some smiles and great sledding at Willow Park on Thursday.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.