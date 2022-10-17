Rain likely. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch..
Updated: October 17, 2022 @ 4:45 pm
Fisher Elementary School's Parent Teacher Group held its Fall Festival on Friday. Here, Mary Rose Fischer and Brooke Beattie have some fun in a photo spot.
Lindsay Sherman hands out cotton candy at the Fisher Elementary Parent Teacher Group Fall Festival on Friday in Arlington.
David Pendleton shows off a pumpkin at the Fisher Elementary Fall Festival on Friday.
