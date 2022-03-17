Cloudy skies during the evening with areas of fog developing after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds light and variable..
Cloudy skies during the evening with areas of fog developing after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: March 17, 2022 @ 10:03 pm
The Blue Benn Diner in Bennington served a corned beef lunch on Thursday.
Bennington Banner
Chaz, an employee at The Coffee Bar, serves a St. Patrick's Day drink, a 24- ounce macchiato with shamrock whipped Irish cream.
Did you wear green, eat corned beef and cabbage, and drink an emerald-tinted drink on Thursday? If not, there's always next year!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.