BENNINGTON — St. Patrick's Day was a great day — morning, actually — to party. WEQX radio in Manchester coordinated a morning "pub crawl" in downtown Bennington. The fun started at 8 a.m. at Harvest Brewing, headed an hour later to Village Garage Distilling, then off to Farm Road Brewing and finally Madison's at 11 a.m. Jeff Morad, left, and Doug Daniels, aka "Sweet D," from 102.7 EQX, visited Madison Brewing Company Pub & Restaurant on Main Street as part of the event, which was designed to bring attention and customers to local businesses.
