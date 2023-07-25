The Vermont-born and raised rock band Phish is lending its talent to supporting flood relief in Vermont and upstate New York.
The much-loved jam band, founded in Burlington in 1983, will play two shows at Saratoga Performing Arts Center in Saratoga Springs, New York on Friday, Aug. 25 and Saturday, Aug. 26. The band said 100 percent of net proceeds from all concert and merchandise sales will go to a flood recovery fund.
A short, one-day ticket request period is presently underway and will end Wednesday at 12 p.m. Travel packages will go on sale on Friday at 9 a.m., and general admission tickets go on sale Saturday at 10 a.m.
The benefit shows were made official with a formal announcement Tuesday afternoon.
Net proceeds will go to the Waterwheel Foundation’s 2023 Flood Recovery Fund, which will support the many victims and their families, area businesses, and non-profits. The Recovery Fund will support both shorter-term needs and long-term recovery and resiliency projects, the band said.
Created by Phish in 1997 to oversee the band’s various charitable activities, The Waterwheel Foundation has been harnessing the kindness of the Phish fan community to create positive change for over 25 years.
A limited number of Foundation tickets will also be available that include a ticket to the show, a private pre-show performance with band members Trey Anastasio and Page McConnell, access to the Foundation Lounge before and throughout the show, and special Foundation posters and merchandise, in addition to other amenities.
Phish are currently in the middle of an extensive summer tour, including a seven-night run at New York City’s Madison Square Garden from July 28 through August 5. The band, whose members Anastasio, McConnell, Mike Gordon and Jon Fishman met at the University of Vermont in 1983, will celebrate its 40th anniversary this fall.