Vermont remained reliably deep blue on Election Day, as Democrats were cruising to victory in statewide races — with Republican Gov. Phil Scott the one exception.
Becca Balint will become the state's first woman in Congress, U.S. Rep. Peter Welch won his race for U.S. Senate, and Democrats were leading the remainder of statewide races at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night, according to unofficial results on the Secretary of State's website.
The Associated Press called Balint the projected winner at 10:21 p.m.
“Tonight we reaffirmed that Vermont and the nation is still a place where anything is possible. We are all so capable of change and promise and progress, and tonight, after 231 years, Vermonters are sending a woman to Congress," Balint said to cheers during a speech in Burlington Tuesday night.
"Vermont is a place where kindness and integrity and courage matter," Balint said. “Vermont is a place where the daughter of an immigrant dad and a working class mom can be the first woman and first gay person to represent Vermont" in Congress.
Meanwhile, Scott, matched up against Democratic challenger Brenda Siegel of Newfane in a bid for a fourth term, was projected the winner at 9:47 p.m. by The Associated Press. He had 70 percent of the vote with 165 of 283 districts reporting at about 10 p.m., well ahead of Siegel with 22 percent, according to unofficial results.
“We’ve known that this fight was going to be an uphill battle,” Siegel said in a statement just after the polls closed. “But win or lose, the fight does not end.”
Welch was first across the finish line, drubbing Republican Gerald Malloy in a race The Associated Press called at 7 p.m. — the moment the polls closed in Vermont’s cities and towns.
Meanwhile, Balint, the Senate president pro tem, became the first woman and first openly gay person elected to represent the Green Mountain State in Congress, succeeding Welch as the state’s lone member of the U.S. House.
With about half of the results in at 10 p.m. — 165 of the state’s 283 voting districts reporting — Balint had 58 percent of the vote, with Republican nominee Liam Madden at about 29 percent and Libertarian nominee Ericka Redic with 4 percent, according to unofficial results on the Secretary of State’s Office website.
Earlier Tuesday, Balint said she would be “incredibly honored” to represent Vermont in Washington, and looking forward to working with whoever’s in charge in Washington.
“I don’t know what things are going to look like after the midterms, but I certainly have a record within the Legislature of being able to work with people from lots of different perspectives and geographic places and political ideology, and I’m going to continue to be that person,” Balint said. “And hopefully, we are going to have people coming into Congress in both parties who are ready to do work and not just scream at each other.”
Balint wasn’t the only statewide candidate with Southern Vermont ties. Mike Pieciak, who grew up in Brattleboro, was the Democratic nominee for state treasurer. And Charity Clark, a Burr and Burton Academy graduate whose family owned a grocery store in Londonderry, was the party nominee for attorney general. Both were comfortably ahead in their races as of 10 p.m., according to unofficial results.
The closest race was for Lt. Governor, where Republican Joe Benning was trailing former Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman 50-42 percent with 165 districts reporting at 10 p.m.
The election was the second conducted with voting by mail, a change brought about in 2020 by the COVID pandemic, and Vermonters took advantage of the opportunity to turn their votes in early.
According to data furnished by the Secretary of State’s Office, town clerks already had 168,568 ballots in hand by Monday afternoon. For comparison, 278,230 voters cast ballots during the 2018 midterms — in a year when Welch and Sen. Bernie Sanders faced only token opposition.
Brattleboro Reformer reporter Chris Mays and The Associated Press contributed to this report.