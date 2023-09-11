NORTH BENNINGTON – The factory building considered an epicenter of widespread chemical contamination of soils and hundreds of Bennington area wells is at last set for an environmental scrubbing.
Preliminary work at the former ChemFab Corp. site at 1030 Water St. (Route 67A) is underway, according to according to Richard Spiese, a waste site project manager for the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
“Right now they are removing asbestos,” he said in an email. PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) cleanup should start around end of month.”
Spiese said the 131-page state-approved cleanup plan is the same as that submitted in March 2020, prior to a shutdown of the project during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cleanup work should go into December, he said, adding that he isn’t sure of the overall cost but has heard an estimate of around $1 million.
REUSE OPTIONS
Once finished, Spiese said the site will likely be suitable for reuse, similar to the original ChemFab factory site at 108 Northside Drive, which following an environmental assessment and state inspection was cleared for new construction.
Following pending demolition of that building, side-by-side Starbucks and Chipotle restaurants are to be constructed.
Asked what uses might be considered for the North Bennington site following the cleanup, Spiese said, “Anything. There should be little to no PFAS in the building after work is complete.”
SCOPE OF WORK
Work listed in the approved North Bennington cleanup plan includes "abating asbestos materials to provide access for building material cleaning; removing and disposing of insulation from the ceiling and walls in the corrective action area; removing and disposing of carpet and ceiling tiles from the office area and manually washing the floors and walls within the office area; cleaning the floor, structural steel supports, walls, and ceilings within the corrective action area; containing and treating cleaning fluids and disposing of solid waste generated from cleaning activities; and replacing in-kind building materials that were removed as part of the corrective action, including insulation on the ceiling and walls within the former fabrication area and paint removed during the cleaning activities."
Water used in the cleaning process is to be contained and treated afterward to remediate hazardous substances. Hazardous solid wastes will be transported to a waste disposal site out of state.
“Saint Gobain has hired Precision [Environmental Environmental Services] to do the cleanup with oversight by Barr Engineering and CT Male Associates,” Spiese said. “The state has hired Atlas [Engineering] as our oversight contractor to oversee the cleanup and agree on effectiveness of cleanup when it is occurring. Right now, they are removing asbestos, PFAS cleanup should start around end of month.”
The North Bennington property was purchased a number of years ago by 1030 Water St Associates, LLC, of Lawrence N.Y., which was not considered a responsible party for the mitigation costs.
CONTAMINATION ZONE
The DEC determined that factory stack emissions from high-heat, fiberglass fabric coating operations at the ChemFab plants spread over a wide area and settled into soil and groundwater, contaminating water wells.
ChemFab operated in Bennington from 1968 to 2002, and the coating of fabrics with liquid Teflon moved from Northside Drive to the then-new North Bennington plant in 1978.
The red 46,300-square foot factory and warehouse included a fabric treatment area in the central portion of the structure. The facility had up to 12 drying towers during the years of operation.
PFAS – especially PFOA (perfluorooctanoic acid) in this case – was identified as a chemical associated with the production of Teflon.
In addition to eventually being recognized as a hazardous contaminant in water at sites around the world, after it had been used in a range of products, PFOA has been associated with several illnesses and conditions, including certain cancers, and is known to remain in the blood of someone exposed through drinking water for many years.
COMPANY PAYING
The current work is being funded by Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, which was the last owner of the factory, which it closed in 2002, moving the coating operations to New Hampshire. The international company was determined by the state to be the responsible party for mitigation work for the contamination in Bennington.
Once completed, the ongoing factory cleanup could be the last major mitigation project for pollution discovered in wells here in 2016 – work that has cost the company more than $50 million to extend new water lines and other mitigation.
The pollution also spurred a class-action lawsuit in federal court against Saint-Gobain, which agreed to a settlement in 2021 and payment of about $34 million to affected property owners, including $6 million for a fund to provide ongoing medical monitoring for people who had elevated PFAS levels in their blood after drinking contaminated well water.