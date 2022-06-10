Orion, a four-year-old pit bull mix, stares at a tabby kitten at the Second Chance Animal Center in Arlington. Orion is one of our Pets of the Week, in need of adoption after being found tied to a tree.
Four-year-old Llewelyn Bourhill holds the newest member of her family, three-month-old tabby kitten Star, just adopted from the Second Chance Animal Center in Arlington. Star was part of an unwanted litter, and dropped off at the shelter.
Orion, a four-year-old pit bull mix, stares at a tabby kitten at the Second Chance Animal Center in Arlington. Orion is one of our Pets of the Week, in need of adoption after being found tied to a tree.
Four-year-old Llewelyn Bourhill holds the newest member of her family, three-month-old tabby kitten Star, just adopted from the Second Chance Animal Center in Arlington. Star was part of an unwanted litter, and dropped off at the shelter.