PAWLET — Ruth Byrne knows what some of her neighbors think.
The 33-year-old woman says she has bipolar disorder. She acknowledges she’s had difficulty dealing with grief and loss in her life, and that there have been times she’s behaved offensively. She spoke freely with Vermont News & Media, and gave permission for her name to be used.
But it also disappoints her that more than 100 people have signed a petition started by an anonymous group called Pawlet Neighborhood Watch, alleging she’s such a danger to the community she should not be allowed to live there anymore.
Asked if she knew of the online petition against her, Byrne said, “I signed it,” adding, “It’s hilarious,” with a peel of laughter.
She said she planned to leave town soon.
But she also said: “It hurts to see a community turn its back so quickly… It’s hard to think about the way things were.”
Pawlet residents, however, speaking in confidence say their concerns are not trivial or exaggerated. The online petition to “Stop allowing [33 year old local woman]Ruth Byrne to live in Pawlet” has garnered over 100 signatures as of Monday, this in a town of some 1300 residents. The petition, started two weeks ago by the Pawlet Neighborhood Watch, claims “Ruth has burglarized, harassed, tormented, threatened, stalked, stolen a weapon, stolen from stores, violated no trespassing orders repeatedly in our town over the last couple of months. Why would we allow this to continue??? Now is the time to act because we're sick of it. We want to be able to live in PEACE and feel safe.”
Several trespassing charges have been filed against her since May. Because she did not appear in court on July 10 to answer those charges, a warrant for her arrest was issued. Last Thursday she was arrested after violating the restraining order against Mach. At her arraignment the next day, she pleaded not guilty.
Before recent troubles, Byrne said she held community dinners and parties at her residence, and she saw people in church. She liked the small town scene unfolding around Mach’s Market, people buying fishing gear, farmers talking about crops and the weather.
Over the past weeks she “called a few people out,” but denied owning or having a gun or threatening anyone with one. She described herself as a “strong, fit, angry woman with a Belgian Malinois” -- a dog that intimidated some in town. She thought some of the actions against her were anti-semitic; she recently found out her birth mother was Jewish. None of the townspeople mentioned her being Jewish, and Byrne noted that her father was a preacher in West Pawlet and she attended church herself.
Her bi-polar disorder, she said, makes her experience emotions vividly. She called herself an alcoholic, but during an afternoon interview she casually took sips of a beer.
“I as a person don’t handle loss well,” she said, explaining that she has experienced the recent deaths of several people close to her, including her stepmother and father.
“I went through a period of grief…. Losing your dad makes you know how cruel the world is.” While grieving, she acknowledged that she “mouthed off,” to some in town. To deal with the town’s hostile reaction to her, she did not have her father to talk to.
She readily admitted to offensive behavior, spitting on one resident she called “a horrible person.” Sitting in her dining room, she nodded to a hole in the wall the size of a fist and said, with a slight smile, “I might have done that.”
Initially her anger against Gib Mach, who owns Mach’s Market and other properties in town, “is [because] he slightly looks like my father, and I want my father back."
Asked why that translates to anger, she asks, “Where do you put grief?” holding back tears.
Mach acknowledged having a restraining order against Byrne, but declined to comment on the record for this story, as did another local business owner and the purported leader of Pawlet Neighborhood Watch.
Pawlet’s State Representative Robin Chesnut-Tangerman is aware of locals’ concerns. “I think this highlights the shortcomings of our mental health system,” he said. “To the best of my understanding, [Byrne] was involuntarily committed for a couple of days and then released, despite having an eviction order in place against her and no means of support.”
Loree Zeif, LICSW, Director of Emergency Services for Rutland Mental Health, declined to comment on Byrne’s specific situation, citing patient confidentiality.
However, she did discuss the approach she and the Emergency Services Team (commonly known as the Crisis Team) take when approached, typically by law enforcement. Because Vermont greatly values civil liberties, the state has set a high bar for involuntary hospitalization for mental illness. The Crisis Team makes key decisions for “higher level of care” in Rutland County, where Pawlet is located. “We are looking for suicidal ideation, homicidal ideation-- imminent danger due to mental illness,” she said. Absent that danger, “it’s a free world. There is nothing we can do.”
Members of the Crisis Team can go into a community to talk to an individual. If he or she will not submit to care, further action can be taken only if there is “imminent danger.” In that case, the Crisis Team contacts a judge--who can be reached even after hours. “The judge either agrees or disagrees. If he agrees with us, then we send that information to the police. And the police make their own decision about whether or when to go and pick the person up. In small towns, it’s not unusual for this to not be on the top of their list.”
In contrast to her experience with small towns, Zeif was quick to praise the strong relationship she and her team have with the Rutland Police, noting that members of her staff regularly ride along with police and guide them when approaching people exhibiting mental illness.
Chesnut-Tangerman noted that the state is suffering from a lack of mental health facilities. Hurricane Irene in 2011 destroyed the state’s one facility, a century-old structure in Waterbury, used for the most seriously ill psychiatric patients. A 25-bed hospital in Berlin was built, but critics believe it is too small to meet the state's need.
“The state this year budgeted $16 million for a new patient mental health facility to be built at a yet-to-be-determined location," Chestnut-Tangerman said. Not only is the facility facing the familiar issue of not-in-my backyard, but it also would hold just 9 beds.
Pawlet residents are reluctant to go on the record about Byrne’s actions or the petition. One resident, Cana Williams, did say, “I like Ruth….I don’t think [the petition] helps to solve anybody’s issue or problem.”
A Vermont State Police report states that on June 23: “While Troopers attempted to speak with Byrne at her residence, she smashed a window resulting in state police and a crisis specialist being struck by broken glass.” Byrne acknowledged smashing the window.
According to Saratoga Today the local police blotter from May 30-June 5, 2020, reports Byrne, then aged 29, was charged with “first degree burglary/use of threaten [sic] the use of a dangerous instrument, a felony, second degree assault /intent to cause physical injury, a felony, and fourth degree criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor.” That charge resulted in her involuntary incarceration in a mental health facility and suspension of her right to bear firearms.