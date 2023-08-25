SHAFTSBURY – An online petition drive has been launched urging retention of the school resource officer serving in Shaftsbury Elementary School.
However, the effort, which had attracted more than 500 signatures as of Friday afternoon, might be too late to influence a decision Monday by the regional elementary school board to de-fund the position.
Bennington County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Dwight Franklin has drawn praise for his work from a number of Shaftsbury residents, including before the Southwest Vermont Union Elementary School District board at a previous meeting.
“As a concerned parent whose child attends Shaftsbury Elementary School, I am writing this petition to urge the school administration and the community to retain Dwight Franklin as our dedicated school safety officer,” stated Stephanie Holland, who posted the petition Wednesday on the change.org site. “With the alarming rise in school violence across our country, it is crucial that we prioritize the safety and well-being of our students.”
The statement, on behalf of “Concerned Parents of the Community,” adds, “Dwight Franklin has been an invaluable asset to our school community, ensuring a safe learning environment for all students. His presence not only provides a sense of security for my daughter but also reassures myself, other students, and fellow parents. We need someone like Dwight who is experienced, compassionate, and committed to protecting our children.”
Holland could not be reached for additional comment.
Several comments are posted with the petition. One states: “This system was working fine. ‘If it ain't broke, don't fix it.’ The school board lied to the public, again. Now there is no officer to do any traffic control, stopping an attacker in the school.”
Another says, “I’m signing because I have grandchildren that go to this school plus other family members and I am also want to keep all children safe.”
COST INCREASE
During a debate Monday on the future of the position – the only SRO police officer post remaining in the regional school district – two major reasons were given for the funding decision.
Chairman Christopher Murphy and Superintendent Jim Culkeen said a cost hike for the coming school year would push the total for the Shaftsbury Elementary position to $95,000, while only $45,000 is in the budget line item.
The second reason, he said, was that the board is considering a new security format already in use at the high school in which “campus safety officers” -- employed by the district, rather than a local law enforcement agency -- would be assigned to the elementary schools.
The proposal is expected to be taken up for a possible vote by the SVUESD board in September.
Murphy then proposed Monday not funding the officer position in Shaftsbury for 2023-24, which was approved on a 4 to 1 vote, with Scott McEnaney opposed.
Reached Thursday, McEnaney said his main objection was that the proposed new security system was not in place in the elementary schools and there was no specific plan for implementation.
Meanwhile, Culkeen said Monday that the sheriff’s department had indicated there were other possible assignments available if the school board decided against continuing the SRO position in Shaftsbury.
McEnaney said he sees good points to the safety officer proposal, but he would have liked to see “a plan in place” before cutting funding to the Shaftsbury position.
Convincing the board to change that decision could be difficult, he said, adding, “That vote spoke volumes as to where the board is at.”
In addition, school officials have noted that area police agencies have said they do not have sufficient personnel to fill new resource officer positions.
LAST SRO
Murphy noted Monday that when the regional district formed with four town districts in 2018 only one of the elementary schools lacked an SRO police officer, but today only Shaftsbury’s officer remained.
The regional school district is considering a change to safety officers who work with a school administrator and staff and who are not members of a police agency and not armed.
While the CSOs would not be certified police officers, that could be part of their background. They would have to have training certifications in such areas as conflict management, threat assessment, restraint procedures, active shooter protocols and questioning.
The officers also work closely with the Bennington Police Department, the Bennington County Sheriff’s Department and Vermont State Police, including in training and participating in drills with the law enforcement agencies.