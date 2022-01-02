Chris Sulzman, a transportation operations technician 2 for Vermont Agency of Transportation, hands out at-home COVID-19 testing kits to drivers at the District 2 location, on Route 5, in Dummerston, Vt., on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. With traffic building on Route 5, they opened at 7 a.m. to hand out the kits that were all given out within 45 minutes.