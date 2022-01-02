DUMMERSTON — A petition is calling for the state to provide free COVID-19 tests for children 4 and younger, an age group left out in a recent giveaway of rapid tests to students before school starts back up again.
“In an ideal world, we would be able to pick up a test kit for any kid who wanted access to it in a program returning to program,” said Brit Quell, who created the petition. “For me, that’s my entire program.”
Quell, who uses they/them pronouns and runs the family child care program Signal Pine PlaySchool in their Dummerston home, said parents have requested and agreed all children in the program will be tested for the virus when they come back this week. Ideally, Quell said, every child would be tested again later in the week.
“We managed to scrape together tests for my kids for Monday but it will be one test and then I’ll be out of tests,” said Quell, who serves seven children in the program and two are their own.
The petition at chng.it/Mh4Tyz67Kr, which began Saturday and garnered more than 300 signatures by 1:30 p.m. Sunday, calls on the Vermont Department of Health to provide tests to the younger children. Quell’s hope is the department will provide rapid tests by Tuesday.
“It is the weekend before children head back to school from winter break and once again early childhood educators and admin are scrambling to support their teachers, families, and all children ages 0 to 4 who are returning to childcare this week,” the petition states. “COVID-19 test kits have been difficult to find either to purchase or in free test drops.”
The health department offered many free test kits to families to support K-12 students in the past week but missed “the most vulnerable students,” the petition states. Children 4 and younger are not eligible for vaccination yet and many are too young to mask, according to the petition.
“Any family that is even mildly COVID conscious and has kids under 5 are perpetually living in 2020,” Kendra Dias, parent and farmer, said in the petition. “The more resources the rest of society gets, the more difficult it becomes to keep our most vulnerable safe, it seems. With vaccines and testing so many have just forgone masking and distancing, and even those strategies aren’t available for our youngest. It’s frustrating to see everyone move on without you, to forget about you completely.”
Quell said many parents, administrators and educators have expressed similar frustration.
“It’s great that school agers are being given this opportunity but once again our younger children are left out of the equation,” Billie Slade, director of Wonder in the Woods in Dummerston, said in the petition. “Child care programs are having to foot the bill for tests, if they can even find them. The ripple effects are far reaching and can undermine our state infrastructure if child care programs need to close due to COVID, which means parents can’t work.”
Tim Wessel, who serves on the Brattleboro Select Board and has a child in a local early learning program, said leaving out “the most vulnerable and the most likely to transmit the coronavirus is not only heartless but counter to any public health common sense.”
“Both parents and staffing for under 5 year old children are at a breaking point,” he said. “The state should be providing PPE (masks) and testing to keep the entire community safer, regardless of jurisdiction. If the state sees the wisdom of testing and kids being in school, then the state should move to protect unvaccinated kids under 5.”
Since students in 10th to 12th grade are largely vaccinated, Wessel believes some resources could be diverted to younger children and their child care centers. He said some centers don’t have the funds to supply tests to enable children to test to stay in classrooms when they’re deemed a close contact, creating inequalities between programs.
Slade called the inequities “glaring and unfair,” and said they need to be addressed.
Quell is part of a Brattleboro parents network in which members were asking if the younger group of children could get access to the free test kits.
“Essentially, parents were like, ‘Why have we been left out of this again?’” Quell said. “I felt like there was a pretty big outcry from parents.”
Quell said they reached out to the the Windham Early Childhood Educators Cooperative and heard the same concerns they had as a child care operator: Programs were struggling to find tests and meet federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to protect the children after a break where families might be traveling or connecting with people outside of their regular inner circle.
“Windham Early Childhood Educators Co-op directly supports the educators and children we serve in Windham County,” said Amaryah Pendlebury, cooperative chairperson. “We strongly support asking the state of Vermont to provide the materials to help reduce the risk of COVID19 spread to support our educators and families, not only in order to allow our early childhood practices to stay open but in order to protect the most vulnerable in our community.”