BENNINGTON — Peter Niles, who recently retired from the Coast Guard, is running for one of three open seats on the Bennington Select Board.
“I am running for office because, after a career in the Coast Guard, my desire to continue to serve the public is still there, and I believe I can help the residents of Bennington,” Niles said.
The 56-year-old added, “I feel a sense of gratitude to Bennington, as when I was deployed to Liberia, West Africa, to help eradicate Ebola, the Bennington Police and Fire departments stepped in to help my son deal with my deployment. They made him an intern and junior firefighter; and today he attends the Coast Guard Academy because of their mentoring.”
LAUDS POLICING CHANGES
Among his goals if elected, Niles said, would be to “continue to ensure the safety of our residents, young and old. The world is changing constantly, and ensuring our police, fire and Rescue Squad are trained and capable to handle that myriad of scenarios is critical. As a retired federal law enforcement officer, I applaud the changes made at the Bennington Police Department and their willingness to do so.”
He added, “Everyone should be treated with respect, including our police officers. We have a dedicated group of officers who put their life on the line every day for us, and I am concerned that they may leave the town of Bennington for other jobs. We cannot afford any more staffing shortages, as it may impact our safety.”
Other goals, he said, include dealing with housing issues and continuing and expanding downtown economic renewal efforts.
“[The] housing shortage is becoming a crisis, and that is at all income levels,” Niles said. “As an example, we need to attract and retain the best teachers, nurses, doctors and laborers that want to raise families in our area and help our children become successful. Without affordable housing for them, they will not come to Bennington. A young highly qualified teacher cannot afford a place to live in Bennington and will then take another opening somewhere else. We must feed the system of bringing in new talented people who want to help grow our community. This is a long-term solution, and without actions, we will feel the impact for years to come.”
Concerning Bennington’s downtown, Niles said, “I applaud the downtown revitalization efforts, and things are coming together nicely. I would like to expand revitalizing to all of Bennington. I believe small projects can make a big difference. We must incentivize businesses to stay open and help them try to fill their labor shortages.”
He also promised “to partner with Southwestern Vermont Medical Center as they allow/desire in using the former Southern Vermont College [campus] greenspace. The potential use of these grounds by citizens is perhaps one of the greatest positive impacts to our community for generations to come.”
Niles retired from the Coast Guard after 36 years, commanding four ships and serving in Liberia during the Ebola epidemic there.
His most recent position was as deputy commander of the New York sector of the Coast Guard, which is responsible for maritime inspections, investigations, search and rescue, and related law enforcement duties from eastern New Jersey and New York to north of Albany, N.Y.
He is a member of the Vermont Veterans' Home board of trustees; a member of the board of directors of the Surface Navy Association; and has served as a member of the Bennington Police Department policy review task force.
“Lastly, I may not have all the answers, but I promise you that I will have the questions,” he said. “I am ready to take the next watch, and I stand ready to answer all bells.”
The other candidates in the race for three Select Board seats on the March 1 town ballot are challenger Tina Cook and incumbents Jeannie Jenkins, Jeanne Conner and Tom Haley.