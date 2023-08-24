NORTH BENNINGTON — There may not be a name more synonymous with the Southwest Vermont arts scene – in all its forms – than Vermont Arts Exchange Co-founder and Executive Director Matthew Perry. Perry has been recognized for decades of education, community engagement, and providing opportunities to artists in Bennington County and beyond.
Perry will receive the Arthur Williams Award for Meritorious Service to the Arts when the Vermont Arts Council holds its annual Vermont Governor's Arts Awards Sept. 28 at the Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center in Burlington, which will be attended by Gov. Phil Scott.
The honor bestowed upon Perry is a unique one, said Caroline Crawley, communications director for Vermont Arts Council.
“The recipients of the other four awards are selected by an external panel,” Crawley explained. “But the Williams Award is chosen by the members of the council.”
The award, named after Vermont Art Council’s founding director who passed away in 2013. Besides his work with the arts council, Williams was a public school teacher, a Vermont legislator for six years, and chaired the effort to restore the Vermont State House.
The council felt that Perry’s lifetime of contributions embodied Williams’ spirit of “selfless public service and devotion to artistic excellence as one vital ingredient in a robust community as well as his desire to see the arts thrive.”
Perry mentioned that being chosen by the council was particularly special to him.
“It’s meaningful to me to be recognized with this award, because it voted on by the Vermont Arts Council staff,” Perry said. “They're the ones that are in the art trenches, the front line, doing a lot of the a lot of the advocating and fundraising … and supporting artists. So to be recognized by my peers means a lot. There’s nothing like being recognized in your backyard.”
Perry said he was also humbled by the company he is now in, both in past recipients of the Williams Award, as well as his fellow 2023 awardees.
“Also, the past recipients are fellow peers who have been doing this work for a while,” he continued. “I'm in good company, along with my fellow recipients that got the awards (this year). Yeah, absolutely. I feel I'm in good company.”
The list of those who will be recognized with Perry next month includes Leslie Fry, a sculptor and multimedia artist from Winooski who will receive the Governor’s Award for Excellence in the Arts; Orly Yadin, a filmmaker from Burlington receiving the Walter Cerf Medal for Outstanding Achievement in the Arts; Sidiki Sylla, master dancer and choreographer from Burlington receiving the Ellen McCulloch-Lovell Award in Arts Education; and Eva Sollberger, multimedia producer from Burlington receiving the Margaret L. (Peggy) Kannenstine Award for Arts Advocacy.
It was not lost on Perry that he’s the honoree from the southern part of the state.
“It’s nice to be able to go up to Burlington and rub my Southern Vermont shoulders with them,” he said with a laugh. “A lot always happens up north, so it's nice to remind people that we're alive and kicking down here.”
Crawley listed Perry’s myriad contributions over 30 years operating as a bastion of the arts, from his advocacy and facilitation of art within the community and outreach to disadvantaged and underrepresented populations, to his work with people with special needs and various educational programs throughout the area.
“Not to mention,” Crawley said. “He’s an accomplished artist in his own right. He’s very humble about it.”
Perry’s quickness to pass along much of the credit spoke to Crawley’s point.
“I'm getting the award, but really, there's so many people,” Perry said. “The staff that I have, the board that I've had, the people who have been engaged over the years, the teaching artists that I work with, the partners that hire us to do the work and support us, the communities and the municipalities … It's me kind of orchestrating, but community work is really about everyone working together.”
Perry added that recognition is helpful for not just him, but anyone that feels weary or struggling with motivation.
“It’s just nice. When times get tough … it hasn’t always been easy, you know? So when things like this happen, it reminds you to keep going,” he said. “I wish more and more people would always compliment people when they do good work, because it really helps.”
The evening is a particularly special one for the council that has been hosting the awards since 1967, Crawley said, since the in-person ceremony has been on a three-year hiatus due to COVID.
“We actually have a waiting list now for our 200 available seats,” she explained. “People are hungry to get back together and celebrate the arts.”