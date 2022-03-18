SUNDERLAND — Residents are invited to share their thoughts on a plan for an indoor cannabis cultivation business at 350 Old Camp Road.
At 6 p.m. Wednesday, the town Planning Board will hold a public hearing on a proposal by Firetower Cannabis LLC to establish an interior growing facility on the property near routes 313 and 7.
Firetower Cannabis is led by Henry Rackear of Londonderry and his father, Eric Rackear of New York City. In its business listing on the Vermont secretary of state’s website, the business address is listed as 350 Old Camp Road.
The area is zoned commercial-industrial in Sunderland’s planning and zoning ordinance.
Under the state law making cannabis sales legal, retail is the only aspect of the industry that requires both a state license and a public vote. All other aspects — cultivation, manufacturing, wholesale, storage and testing — are allowed with a license, and where those businesses can operate is governed by local zoning.
Sunderland Town Hall was closed Friday, and an email to current members of the Sunderland Planning Board was not returned by press time Friday afternoon.
The property is owned by VT Helios LLC, of which Paul W. Carroccio is the director. He said the commercial space he’s leasing the company is “a few thousand” square feet.
It’s not Carroccio’s first interaction with a legal cannabis business. He represented PhytoScience Institute, a medical marijuana dispensary when it won permit approval from the town of Bennington in 2018 to operate on Depot Street.
“I’ve been fairly involved in the industry and finding operators spaces and buildings. I’m working with seven or eight cannabis companies,” Carroccio said. “I don’t use the material myself, but I understand it.”