Above: Shanya Lanfair, 3, is delighted with the bubbles during the musical performance by Moose JR at the Park McCullough Historic Governor’s Mansion on Tuesday morning for children in the Head Start program. Right: Isabelle Percey, 4, uses a tambourine she made to make music during the show. The musical event featuring Moose JR., was sponsored by the Vermont Arts Exchange/Head Start Arts Partnership, with generous funding from The Vermont Arts Council. It is a program that brings high quality arts programming into Head Start classrooms in both Bennington and Rutland counties.