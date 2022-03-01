POWNAL – Former board member Bryan Harris and incumbents Harry “Jamie” Percey and Bob Jarvis were elected to the Pownal Select Board Tuesday.
Challenger Leo Haggerty, who ran for both the three-year seat won by Percey and for one of the two one-year seats claimed by Harris and Jarvis, lost in both contests.
Town Clerk Julie Weber said Percey defeated Haggerty 308 votes to 90, while in the race for two one-year seats, Harris received 310 votes, Jarvis 262 and Haggerty 97.
SUIT AGAINST TOWN
Haggerty, who ran while suing the board and the town over a salary dispute stemming from when he served as town health inspector, indirectly was successful in a separate ballot article.
The Select Board had placed on the ballot the article, “Shall the voters prohibit the town constable from exercising any law enforcement authority, in accordance with [state law].”
Haggerty is the elected town constable. Voters rejected that change, with 241 voting no and 198 favoring the change.
The $1.3 million town general fund budget passed 299 to 165, and the $1.4 million highway budget was approved 379 votes to 85.
KENNEL OK’D
Weber said that among other warrant articles, voters approved allocating $38,000 for a town kennel to house unclaimed and/or stray animals, on a vote of 324 to 145; and approved $16,000 for the Pownal Rescue Squad toward a sharp increase in workers compensation insurance.
Voters also approved eliminating the elected town auditor positions, 288 to 180, and eliminating the position of town lister 263 to 200.
The Select Board had proposed replacing both elected town positions with professional accounting and assessor services.
There were no candidates on the ballot for the Pownal seats on the Mount Anthony Union School District Board or the Southwest Vermont Union Elementary School District board.
Those vacancies could be filled by either write in votes or through a board appointment.
Longtime incumbents Timothy Holbrook on the MAU board and Cindy Brownell on the elementary school board did not seek re-election this year.