BENNINGTON — All seemed back to normal Monday as People’s Park in downtown Bennington officially reopened to the public after a six-day closure for “health and safety reasons,” according to the town.
“We’re happy about it,” said a man named Bill, a regular at the park for the last 30 years. “We’ll just have to go by a few rules. That’s all it is.
“They let us know they just don’t want any open containers and stuff like that,” Bill said as he sat on one of the few benches along the river. “We’ll work with them. I understand what the problem was. We need to police ourselves. We used to do it all the time. We need to keep the druggies from ruining this for everyone. The main thing is they don’t want to see cans and garbage thrown around. We can do that.”
Bennington Police requested the closure after neighborhood complaints of open alcohol use, drug use, fighting, overdoses, and unsanitary conditions, including feces, vomit, and needles in the park's grassy areas.
“It’s atrocious, and needs to be cleaned immediately for health and safety concerns,” Bennington Police Chief Paul Doucette told the Banner soon after visiting the park last Tuesday.
“We need the temporary closure to “reset expectations” for appropriate behavior at the park,” said Assistant Town Manager Daniel Monks at the time.
Several individuals, including frequent park visitors, faith leaders, and community advocates for the homeless, protested the closure in the days that followed, citing the perceived targeting of the homeless community who use the park as an important social gathering space.
“Closing People’s Park does not provide any support for the people who regularly spend time there,” said Jack Rossiter-Munley, co-organizer of the Community Café, during a small protest last Thursday. “I don’t dispute the problems, but I don’t think the people are the problem. This action, to me, makes the people the problem rather than identifying what seemed like gaps in town infrastructure that could be filled.”
According to park regulars, protest posters and signs announcing the closure came down early Monday morning after town workers cleaned the park grounds. Several individuals were using the park by the early afternoon as the sun broke through the clouds. Police visited the park at least once during the morning to check on conditions and talk with those gathered.
“It’s clean," Bill said. "That’s the main thing. And we are here. I just hope they give us back our tables.”