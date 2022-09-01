BURLINGTON — A Holyoke, Mass. man pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court in Burlington on Thursday to five felony gun and drug distribution charges dealing with fentanyl, heroin and crack cocaine in the Bennington area.
John Pena Baez, 19, has been detained at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility in Rutland since his arrest in Bennington on April 6. He appeared for the virtual meeting from the prison.
Federal Magistrate Judge Kevin Doyle noted the new federal indictment adds two criminal counts to an indictment returned March 31.
The new charges stem from his April 6 arrest and maintain he was in possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute and also in possession of a loaded firearm while trying to further his trafficking of the crack cocaine, Doyle noted.
Pena Baez, who is known as “JP,” had earlier pleaded not guilty to the initial three-count indictment that charged him with selling heroin and fentanyl on Feb. 22 and selling fentanyl on both March 15 and March 23.
Springfield, Mass. lawyer Nikolas Andreopoulos, who has been retained to defend the teenager, asked for 90 days to get the law enforcement reports and lab reports before he can consider filing any pre-trial motions.
Doyle agreed to set the new deadline for Nov. 30.
There had been a July 7 deadline when Pena Baez was represented by the federal defender’s office, but it has since been dropped in favor of Andreopoulos who the court approved to join the case on May 31.
Law enforcement arrested Pena Baez on the evening of April 6 when he was a front-seat passenger in a vehicle in Bennington, officials said. The then-18-year-old was in possession of about 20 grams of suspected crack cocaine in his jacket pocket and about $7,100 cash, including $200 from an earlier monitored drug sale, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
Also in the vehicle was a loaded handgun found on the floor area by Pena Baez, officials said.
Doyle had agreed with the prosecution during an earlier court hearing after Pena Baez’s arrest that he needed to be detained as both a danger to the community and a risk to flee.
Doyle noted at that time Pena Baez was out on bail from 12 felony heroin and gun charges in Franklin County (Mass.) Superior Court on Sept. 18, 2021, but he later reportedly sold the drugs in the Bennington area.
Doyle said a pretrial services report also noted Pena Baez had three earlier drug trafficking offenses when he was 15, 16 and 17 and that they were resolved in juvenile court in Massachusetts on April 1, 2021.
Yet five months later, he was facing the 12 counts in the Greenfield, Mass. court, which is just south of Brattleboro.
The federal indictment against Pena Baez is intertwined with a series of drug raids executed in early April that led to state charges against at least seven other people picked up at two residences by Bennington and State Police, Homeland Security Investigations and the FBI, officials said.
Assistant U.S. Attorney John J. Boscia said in court at the time that a controlled purchase of fentanyl from Pena Baez in mid-March was captured on video and showed him sitting on a couch holding cash with a large quantity of suspected heroin/fentanyl baggies piled next to him. The shoulder stock of what appeared to be an AR-15-style rifle was leaning against the couch with the muzzle pointed down, Boscia said.
Boscia noted Pena Baez could have lived with his mother in Holyoke after his arrest in Franklin County. Instead he decided he wanted to sell drugs for a profit in Bennington County, Boscia said.