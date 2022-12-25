BENNINGTON — A decade-old sexual assault case has reappeared in Bennington Superior Court because the offender involved violated parole.
James Hicks, now 33, from Bennington, pleaded guilty to violating his parole on Dec. 19.
In 2011, Hicks pleaded guilty to a crime he committed in 2009 — sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl. He was charged with aggravated sexual assault.
At the time, he was 20 years old. Court documents state that on more than one occasion, Hicks had penetrative sex with the child, in addition to other sexual acts.
In a recorded interview, Hicks admitted to his crime.
He was sentenced to a 20-year to life split sentence, and he registered as a sex offender. On Jan. 5, 2011, he was released on parole.
Last summer, on June 14, he violated that parole. Hicks was subjected to a polygraph test and failed two questions about using the internet and viewing pornography — both of which are prohibited as conditions of his release.
After the polygraph, he admitted to engaging in both activities within the past year. He said the explicit images he viewed were cartoons, but they showed “minors who were displaying the body of an adult,” stated the court document.
Documents also state that this was not his first time violating these conditions of his parole.
The ramifications of the violation are not clear, but the recommendation listed in court documents is to “note the violation and continue the defendant on probation.”