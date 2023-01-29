BENNINGTON — An unidentified male was struck and killed by a tractor trailer just south of the U.S. Route 7-Kocher Drive intersection on Friday evening. Police revealed that the deceased was 45 years old and from Bennington, but are holding his name until next of kin are notified.
Bennington Police Department responded to a call that a man was jumping in and out of traffic near the Vermont State Court complex at about 10 p.m., said Lieutenant Camillo A. Grande of BPD. A motorist stopped to try and help.
“The motorist said that the individual, the same person that is deceased, was jumping in and out of traffic,” Grande explained. “When the motorist stopped to see if the man was okay, there was a verbal altercation, and the motorist determined it would be best to drive away from the scene, get to a safe location and call police.”
Just minutes later, as BPD officers were responding, the man was struck by a southbound tractor trailer and pronounced dead at the scene. According to the news release from BPD Saturday morning, it was reported to police he was possibly hit by a northbound vehicle just prior to this, as well.
U.S. Route 7 was shut down from the Kocher Drive Intersection to Depot Street for about two hours while BPD, assisted by Bennington Rural Fire Department, Bennington Rescue, Vermont State Police and the medical examiner’s office, conducted their investigation.
The deceased is being transported to Burlington for autopsy. It is not being revealed at this time if drugs or alcohol were involved.
“We are currently working with the medical examiner’s office on identification. We do believe we know who the deceased is,” Grande said. “It’s still early in the investigation, and of course we can’t release any names until we notify next of kin.”
The Vermont Commercial Motor Vehicle Enforcement Team will also be down to inspect the truck, as is standard procedure in any accident involving a fatality, Grande said.