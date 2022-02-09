MANCHESTER — Moose, the town’s first-ever K-9 officer, didn’t take an oath of office to formally join the Manchester Police Department at Tuesday night’s Manchester Select Board meeting.
But the winsome Labrador retriever, still a raw recruit full of puppy energy at about 18 weeks of age, did affix his paw print to a proclamation announcing his appointment, to the applause of the board and a few observers attending Tuesday’s meeting.
Upon his arrival, Moose retreated to a corner of the Kilburn Meeting Room where his handler, officer Ben Doucette, and Police Chief Patrick J. Owens handled the formalities. They used a stamp pad to apply ink to Moose’s left front paw and affixed his “signature” to his formal appointment. Town Manager John O’Keefe read the appointment aloud and signed it.
Moose showed that he’s a quick study, too. As Doucette stood at the podium and addressed the Select Board on his four-legged partner’s progress, Moose sat still and listened — a much in-demand skill for humans, let alone dogs. And Board Chairman Ivan Beattie was impressed that when he met Moose, the dog didn’t get distracted by the scent of Beattie’s Morgan horses on his clothes.
The department's newest officer is making progress as he grows, Doucette told the board.
“We’re doing tracking and evidence detection right now. He’s doing 100- to 200-yard tracks,” Doucette said. He practiced that work Tuesday night before appearing before the board, tracking from the police station to the bus stop near Town Hall, Doucette said.
Moose also has visited nursing homes and has even deployed into mental crisis calls, where he’s helped calm situations just by being himself, Doucette told the board.
In a region where celebrities make occasional appearances without much fuss being made, Moose has already gained popularity.
"I've been off duty in Arlington in sweatpants and a sweatshirt, and somebody would recognize him," Doucette said.
Moose, who came to the department as the result of local donations, is expected to begin his formal police dog training at the beginning of the summer.
In non-canine business, the board established and expanded a working advisory group to examine a 2004 report produced for the Vermont Geological Survey to see whether it indicates if the town needs to change the zoning district that protects its municipal water supply.
The Aquifer Protection Overlay is part of the town’s source water protection plan — a requirement for all Vermont communities with municipal water systems — as well as its zoning map. The overlay extends west from the Battenkill River into the Green Mountain National Forest, with Bourne Brook and Old Airport Industrial Park as its northern and southern borders, respectively. Within its borders are the WCW Inc. mattress facility, the Green Mountain Estates housing subdivision and a number of residential properties.
The report, “Surficial Geology and Hydrogeology of Manchester, Vermont,” by David J. DeSimone, of Grafton, N.Y., recently came to the town’s attention. It's located on the state Department of Environmental Conservation’s website and is an “open file” report — which, according to the state, has “a minimal level of review for conformance with editorial standards.”
Before the board was a proposal to form a working group including members of the Board of Water Commissioners, the Planning Commission and the Select Board. Water commissioner Tim Madden and Select Board member Laurie Kunz have been chosen to take part, with Kunz accepting that appointment Tuesday night.
The group will work with a consulting hydrogeologist to review the findings and determine if the town’s source protection plan needs to change; were that to be the case, Planning and Zoning Director Janet Hurley said, that would be a job for the Planning Commission, with the Select Board getting the final say.
But Paul W. Carroccio, the president and CEO of TPW Real Estate, suggested that the working group should include property and business owners whose interests would be affected by any potential change in the town plan. The board agreed, and people interested in taking part in the work are advised to reach out to town human resources and operations manager Leslie Perra.
The board also agreed to a proposal from resident Carl Bucholt to restore the town Energy Committee as an independent public entity and revitalize its membership. Several years ago, the board knighted the Conservation Commission as its energy committee, to draft and approve a town energy plan as required by state law. Bucholt, at the board’s Jan. 11 meeting, had asked the board to consider reversing that decision and establishing either an energy committee or coordinator to address climate change issues.
Residents interested in joining are asked to reach out to Perra.
After a two-hour session in which it also finalized bond language for proposed water and sewer improvements to be presented to voters at Town Meeting, the board went into executive session to continue discussions on contract talks with the Northshire Rescue Squad.
Sylvia Jolivette, a resident and frequent presence at board meetings, asked Beattie if discussions with the Rescue Squad were still continuing, and he said they are.
“I want to make it clear this is probably one of the most important discussions we’ll have about possibly the most important service. Nothing is going to happen quickly,” Beattie said. “How we manage our relationship with the Rescue Squad from this point forward will have a huge impact on quality of life.”
While the contract between the town and the Rescue Squad lapsed in June 2020, the town has paid through June of this year under the terms of the elapsed deal. No matter what happens, there will not be a lapse in service, Beattie said.
The board held an executive session last week on the same topic, the day after the Rescue Squad held an informational meeting to discuss a consultant’s presentation to the Select Board, which raised the possibility of the town forming its own service.
The final report from the consultant is due to be released shortly.