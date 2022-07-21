PAWLET — The town of Pawlet on Thursday asked the state Environmental Court to impose contempt of court sanctions against Slate Ridge property owner Daniel Banyai, including imprisonment and fines for failing to comply with court orders regarding his Slate Ridge property.
The motion, filed in Vermont Superior Court Environmental Division, said Banyai has failed to comply with court orders that he allow a full survey of the property — formerly used as an unpermitted weapons training facility — and demolish unpermitted buildings on the site.
On April 18, Environmental Court Judge Thomas S. Durkin ordered Banyai to file of survey of the property by July 18; respond to the town of Pawlet’s requests for information by May 18; and allow the town to conduct an inspection on foot or by all-terrain vehicle without interference by May 18.
The motion, filed by the town’s attorney, Merrill S. Bent, asks the court to impose a pair of $5,000 fines for noncompliance with orders. It also seeks a $200-per-day fine dating back to March 21, 2021, until the property is in compliance, “with such fine constituting a lien upon the property upon filing the court’s order in the Pawlet land records,” as well as the town’s court costs.
The motion further seeks to have Banyai imprisoned until the fines are paid and the conditions are met.
“The town respectfully requests that the court provide defendant with no further opportunities to defy its orders, and to impose such sanctions as necessary to ensure immediate compliance, without further delay,” the motion says.
A message left with Banyai’s attorney in the matter, Robert Kaplan, was not immediately returned on Thursday afternoon.
The request is the latest salvo in a legal battle between the town and Banyai over his refusal to obtain permits to operate a weapons training facility on his 30-acre property on Briar Hill Road in West Pawlet.
The continuing violation, the motion says, centers on Banyai’s refusal to demolish and remove buildings that were erected without a valid zoning permit.
“Not only has [Banyai] not done so, he continues to build new unpermitted structures, including a structure that was under active construction at the time of the site visit on May 10,” the motion says.
The motion lists more than 17 such structures, including a pole barn, animal runs and a silo, as well as two shooting ranges, a schoolhouse and steel shipping containers.
Bent said she filed the motion at the behest of the Pawlet Select Board after the results of the site visit, and the passing of deadlines without compliance.
“The board has worked really hard on this problem with no help from any state agencies or anybody else involved,” Bent said. “They’ve been persistent and they’ve been successful — it seems to go little by little.”
“They’ve gotten court orders in their favor, fines paid, and Mr. Banyai has not been using his property as a training facility for at least a year. Those are successes,” Bent added. “There is still outstanding issue of compliance on the structures.”
In 2021, the state Environmental Court ordered the Slate Ridge training facility closed and fined Banyai for noncompliance with Pawlet’s zoning ordinance.
Banyai appealed the ruling to the Vermont Supreme Court, arguing that the fines were not justified because he claimed he had a valid permit; that the court had allowed some evidence to be admitted improperly; and that the fines were excessive. The high court, in a decision issued in January, affirmed the Environmental Court’s decision.
In April, Banyai paid $52,965.35 in fines to the town — the original $46,603 fine assessed by the Environmental Court, plus interest. The town had gone to Rutland Superior Court seeking to foreclose on the property for nonpayment.
In Thursday’s motion, the town said Banyai declined to answer how he obtained the money to pay the fines and penalties, or the funds to put up buildings, and feed and care for large animals now living on the property.
According to the filing, Banyai denied having any source of income, declined to answer questions about his finances, and said the money that paid the fines were “a gift,” the source of which he refused to disclose.
The motion alleged Banyai’s responses to the town’s question during a deposition “were largely comprised of inappropriate responses which were alternately nonresponsive, argumentative, circular, or answering a question with a question demanding a definition of commonly used English words or phrases.”
In one instance, the filing states, “when asked for an explanation, [Banyai] refused to answer on the basis that the questioner was ‘not smart enough’ to understand the answer.”