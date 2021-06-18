PAWLET — Daniel Banyai told the Pawlet Development Review Board that a proposed storage building he’s wanting to build would be new construction and is not for a current building on his Slate Ridge property.
Banyai’s testimony came under oath after all participants were sworn in during the June 10 Zoom hearing over an appeal to a zoning permit for a proposed storage building at 541 Briar Hill Road.
The hearing, as expected, produced some fireworks, but remained peaceful despite having as many as 52 people in the meeting.
Neighbor Dick Hulett appealed the application and Dick Hulett’s son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Mandy Hulett presented the case to the DRB.
Richard Hulett told the DRB that the application’s details match exactly the classroom building that has been on the property for a while and has been widely photographed.
Hulett said the schoolhouse and the plans submitted for the storage building are exactly the same size, exactly the same location and even photos of the schoolhouse being built show the truss is exactly the same as the design submitted.
“This shows he’s trying to get a permit for an existing building/schoolhouse,” Richard Hulett said. “A photo of the schoolhouse being built is exactly the same. This is the building that’s supposed to be taken down.”
An Environmental Court order, which Banyai has appealed to the Vermont Supreme Court, would require Banyai to deconstruct all unpermitted development on the property including the schoolhouse.
“Get up there and see what he’s got,” Richard Hulett told the DRB. “I feel we need to get up there and see what he’s got before we start issuing permits for a building that’s already there and has been ordered by the courts to be taken down.”
Hulett, who with his family, has feuded with Banyai and his followers for the past couple of years.
“He’s going to do whatever he wants, he’s not going to apply, he’s just going to try to keep buffaloing the town like he’s been doing for the past couple of years,” Hulett said.
Beyond that, the appeal points out Banyai’s application claims he has 261 feet of road frontage when his parcel is landlocked accessible only by an easement across the Huletts’ land.
Mandy Hulett questioned what the building Banyai is seeking a permit for would accessorize. The application says the building would have a permitted accessory use, which Banyai claims is a valid use.
Hulett said there is no legal properties for it to accessorize. But Banyai has one legally permitted structure on the property, a garage with an apartment.
Banyai repeatedly said that his legal address is 541 Briar Hill Road and that he lives there. Some have questioned whether Banyai actually lives at that location.
Asked directly by Hulett, “Dan, is this an existing building?”
Banyai shot back, “My name is not Dan, it’s Mr. Banyai.”
He then said that the building he is seeking a permit for would be a new building. Banyai said the storage building for which he seeks the permit would allow him to store his things there.
Asked by Mandy Hulett what he has been storing on the property, Banyai said, “legally I do not have to answer that.”
Banyai has bragged on social media of stockpiles of weapons and ammunition, claiming to have fully automatic weapons, rocket launchers, and walls full of assault rifles and shelves full of ammo.
Recent videos of the property show multiple structures including what appears to be an apartment with beds, bathrooms and a kitchen, that Banyai refers to as “the bunkhouse,” in one video, claiming people who use his shooting facility can come and stay there.
Pawlet’s interim zoning administrator Jonas Rosenthal said that he originally asked for a site visit within three days and when he didn’t hear back was preparing to deny the permit application. But Rosenthal said that he was advised to wait and see what the result of the Supreme Court appeal result was before making that decision.
Keith Mason, chair of the DRB, asked Banyai if he was open to allowing a site visit.
Banyai said he would let some on his land but not others.
“Select individuals that haven’t already corruptly violated my Constitutional rights or civil liberties, absolutely,” Banyai said.
But then he told Mason that the town would have to add him to the town’s insurance policy and “pay for private security to protect me.”
Merrill Bent, who is the town’s attorney, said “the primary issue we have here is, is this a pre-existing building or a new building.”
“Obviously the best way to get to the bottom of that is a site visit,” Bent said. “Attempt to impose unreasonable conditions to make it so that it won’t happen. It’s a nonstarter.”
The DRB ended the public hearing and went into a deliberative session and expects to issue a written decision about how to proceed.