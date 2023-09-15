PAWLET — The Town of Pawlet, through its legal representatives, filed a motion Friday to renew Daniel Banyai’s expired arrest warrant with conditions that include assigning direct responsibilities to specific law enforcement agencies for his arrest and ordering law enforcement to enter the West Pawlet property for his arrest.
The motion on behalf of Pawlet, filed by attorney Merrill Bent, sets specific conditions for Rutland County Sheriff David Fox and the Vermont State Police to meet in pursuit of Banyai’s arrest. Those conditions include:
- Making clear that the arrest warrant does not expire (or if it does, extend the time for its execution indefinitely)
- Directing the arrest warrant specifically to the Rutland County Sheriff and the Vermont State Police, and directing both agencies to have equal responsibility for its execution.
- Requiring the Rutland County Sheriff and the Vermont State Police to periodically report directly to the court on their efforts to execute the order, under oath and with documentation.
- Authorizing the Rutland County Sheriff and the Vermont State Police to enter Banyai’s property at 541 Briar Hill Road in Pawlet to execute the arrest warrant.
- Ordering a report date for Banyai to turn himself in at Marble Valley Correctional Facility in Rutland and for the Department of Corrections to take him into custody.
- Ordering the Rutland County Sheriff to accompany town officials to enter the property to remove the remaining structures, whether or not Banyai has been taken into custody, and to arrest him if he is present at the time of the Town’s entry.
The motion details the case's history and town officials' frustration in pursuing justice, from the beginning in 2019 to the present, where just this week, the previous arrest warrant expired. Bent specifically addressed Banyai’s ongoing refusals to cooperate with a court order and Rutland Sheriff David Fox’s hesitation to arrest Banyai for much of the motion’s content.
“Law enforcement has failed to execute the Court’s Order,” the motion states. “The Rutland County Sheriff initially took the position that his office was not required to comply with the order because it did not have a contract with the Town of Pawlet. The Town pointed out the statutory duty the Sheriff has within its County. The Sheriff then took the position that his office has tried to find Mr. Banyai but has been unable to and that the Sheriff’s office is without authority to enter Mr. Banyai’s property.”
It goes on to state, “The Town’s efforts to enforce its zoning bylaws have been frustrated for years by the defendant’s refusal to follow the law and this court’s orders. The Town’s efforts are now frustrated by law enforcement’s inability (or unwillingness) to execute the Court’s mittimus as ordered. Worse, Mr. Banyai just continues to build without permits. Without that power, the judicial process is meaningless.
“To what further lengths must the Town go for relief? At what point does the Town simply give up its efforts to enforce its zoning bylaws because it is just too expensive and fruitless? The frustration of the Select Board of the Town of Pawlet is justified. Yet they seem to be shouting into the void.”
A letter sent by the town to Sheriff Fox in July, written by Michael Beecher, chairman of the Pawlet Select Board, reminded Fox of his duties in arresting Banyai and detailing his refusal to do so. The letter ends with specific law language compelling Fox to do his sworn duty or be fined by the town.
“A sheriff who willfully refuses to serve or return such writ or precept, or who makes a false or undue return, shall be fined. The Town of Pawlet has and will continue to accrue damages in the form of attorneys’ fees required to seek enforcement of the lawful writ you have refused to execute. The Town asks that you promptly confirm that you will follow the law, as required. If no such confirmation has been received, the Town may commence an action for mandamus (a legal writ issued as a command ordering a person to perform a public or statutory duty.) against you.”
Banyai remains free after years of tangling with neighbors, the town, and the state over his unlicensed paramilitary training facility on his Slate Ridge property in West Pawlet. The Vermont Legislature passed a bill this year, signed into law on May 9 by Gov. Phil Scott, that banned similar facilities anywhere in the state.
The Environmental Court ordered in early February that Banyai remove non-permitted buildings on the property as part of an environmental case. After indicating he would comply, Banyai ignored the order. On July 6, the judge granted an emergency motion from the town of Pawlet seeking the imprisonment of Banyai until his property could be brought into compliance. The warrant gave a 60-day window for his arrest.
Banyai has filed several appeals of that decision, which the courts have so far rejected. His latest appeal, filed this week to the U.S. Court of Appeals, Second Circuit, is still pending. If that appeal is also rejected, Banyai can appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court as a last resort to try overturn the court’s order and subsequent fines associated with his refusal to comply.
Efforts to reach Banyai for comment through his lawyer, Robert Kaplan, were unsuccessful. A call to Rutland County Sheriff David Fox remained unanswered as of Friday’s press time. There has been no official decision so far on the newly filed motion.