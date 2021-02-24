A little more than a year and a half after voluntarily shutting down their operation and recalling cheese, Consider Bardwell Farm is back with a scaled-back cheese production operation.
Angela Miller and her husband Rust Glover have revamped the food safety systems and protocols and made notable renovations to its production facility.
The changes were prompted after Consider Bardwell Farm discovered listeria in a routine test in their goat cheese, which they voluntarily recalled and none of the goat cheese in question made it to the public.
They also destroyed hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of cheese that had been in the aging room with that cheese, Miller said.
That put the company in an immediate cash-flow crunch.
There were questions if the nationally renown and widely honored small-batch cheese operation could survive.
Miller and Glover took more drastic measures. Almost all employees had to be let go and Miller sold off her herd of 150 dairy goats because she couldn’t take care of them without help.
But the goal, Miller said, was always to come back.
“One always wonders, but It’s something I loved and something we built locally, and I was very proud of,” Miller said. “I didn’t want to abandon it.”
The plans to restart at the beginning of 2020 took a hit when Miller’s sister became ill and then COVID-19 hit.
“As we were getting all our ducks in a row, COVID hit,” Miller said. “Nobody could come to work.
The ones who had stayed on had responsibilities with children and home schooling. So we just put it off.”
As spring turned to summer, the virus backed off and Consider Bardwell began making cheese three days a week on July 10, Miller said.
They had inventory of their Ruper cheese.
“It only gets better with age,” Miller said.
So, they started selling that locally at local farmers markets, as well as Mach Market in Pawlet, and at Dorset Union Store and HN Williams in Dorset.
But they needed to build up their inventory before they could sell it on a larger scale as they had before and now, that time as come.
The cheese will again be distributed throughout the Northeast as well as locally.
There are no plans for big growth for now.
Before the shutdown, Consider Bardwell was making more than 100,000 pounds of cheese per year.
“This year we’re only planning to make 30,000 pounds,” Miller said. “We have a five-year plan of growth but we don’t have plans to get it back to 100,000. The most we’ll probably go to is 75,000.”
Miller said she’s already fielded inquiries from Seattle and Los Angeles.
“I’m not going to go there,” Miller said. “We just decided to keep our distribution limited fo the first six months.”
Without the goatherd, Consider Bardwell Farm has dropped the goat cheese and is only producing cow-milk cheese.
“We’re committed more than ever to crafting the best cheese possible all while acting as good stewards of the land,” Miller said.
They are working with a neighbor, West Pawlet farmer Rick Browe from Indian River Farm. His Jersey cows eat organic hay from the Consider Bardwell Farm.
The company has launched a new e-commerce site that will be selling cheese and other local Vermont farm products.
There are plans to increase the offerings, but for now, they’re happy to simply be making and selling cheese again. One thing Miller said they’re grateful for is their friends and customers.
“We had enormous support from so many people,” Miller said. “Because we did what we had to do and nobody got hurt and nobody died.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control, about 260 people die out of the 1,600 people who get listeriosis each year.
“Part of what bouyed us up was all the support we got from throughout the state and throughout the country,” Miller said.
Find Consider Bardwell Farm cheeses and more at www.considerbardwellfarm.com.