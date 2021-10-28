BENNINGTON — Kinzleigh Dare, 5 years old and dressed up for trick or treating in a witch costume complete with a pointy hat, wasn’t alive when the idea for a permanent path linking the Orchard Village (formerly Applegate) and Willowbrook residential neighborhoods was first conceived.
But Kinzleigh and her fellow Molly Stark Elementary School students are among the main beneficiaries of the new path, as it gives them a safe walking route to school. And she was among grown-ups and kids alike who helped snip a ceremonial ribbon with oversized scissors, officially opening the 480-foot path on Wednesday afternoon.
About 30 neighbors and officials assembled for a brief ceremony on the path, which spans streams and marshes that separate the two housing communities. The path, built for a total of $419,000 largely with federal funds, features wood and gravel construction and LED lights, and is wide enough for bikes and pedestrians to share.
Mark Anders, transportation planner at the Bennington County Regional Commission, said that’s a big change from the “swampy mess” that existed before the bridges were built — a muddy path leading through private property, and crossing a stream with a board perched atop a shopping cart.
An email from Colleen York, who noted that absenteeism for kids from Orchard Village was higher because there was no place for children to safely walk to school, got the ball rolling 10 years ago, Anders said.
“It just seemed kind of unfair that right next to this incredibly expensive highway interchange” — the US Route 7-Bennington Bypass interchange, which can be seen from the path — “that this was the best infrastructure we had for kids to get to school.”
Bennington County Regional Commission executive director Jim Sullivan spoke to the car-first planning that led to that state of affairs.
“It wasn’t just school kids” who were at a disadvantage, Sullivan said. “They were really landlocked, there was no way to get in and out unless you had a car. And that was really symptomatic of this entire part of town, which really developed during the Air Era of the automobile. And at that point in our history, unfortunately, we kind of forgot that people live here.”
“Thanks to [Anders] and the folks from the town, we really recognize that there’s a terrible shortage in human-based infrastructure in general, but certainly in this area,” Sullivan said. “There’s really been an emphasis on trying to pay some more attention to this area and make sure that the facilities that are needed ... are finally built. Things that should have been here all along.”
Select Board chair Jeannie Jenkins, Molly Stark principal Donna Bazyk and SVSU assistant superintendent Laura Boudreau all spoke to how the path will help Molly Stark students get to school, but also to how the path will foster connections between the communities. “This opens the door to building more bridges,” Boudreau said.
Jenkins was thankful for the partnerships between the schools, the town, housing officials and the Bennington County Regional Commission in bringing the path to fruition. She singled out Anders and assistant town manager Dan Monks for their efforts. But she also thanked the residents of both neighborhoods for being patient as the project came together.
“I love the fact that it connects these two neighborhoods which are so close, but were so far away,” Jenkins said.
“And I’m really grateful to the community that didn’t give up on this project, even though it took a decade to come to fruition, because it is wonderful. This really makes a difference for so many people,” she added.
Stephanie Lane, the director of Shires Housing, which operates Orchard Village, said the shoulder of busy Orchard Road is “practically non-existent,” but that residents walk along the road all the time to access shops on Northside Drive.
“The path is much safer and more pleasant. We’ve had positive feedback from our residents already. They appreciate the access to stores, schools and to families that live in Willowbrook,” Lane said. “We strongly support this and will take on the ongoing maintenance of trail for the foreseeable future.”