BRATTLEBORO — Parents of a 6-year-old child who was vaccinated for COVID-19 against their wishes are suing the Windham Southeast School District and the state of Vermont for their employees' actions.
Tony and Shujen Politella of Brattleboro, the parents, are being represented by attorney Ronald Ferrara of Fitts, Olson, Giddings & Ferrara in Brattleboro. Motions related to the case are being heard by Judge Michael Kainen in Windham Superior Court, Civil Division, as Judge Katherine Hayes has a conflict.
"The district takes student safety very seriously," Pietro Lynn, attorney for WSESD, said in an email response to the Reformer. "It coordinated vaccinations with the state and is proud to have made the opportunity to mitigate the risk of infection available to students. We are disappointed that the family involved here chose to file a lawsuit. The district never wants to be in litigation with families. However, we expect to prevail in the court action."
According to the complaint, the incident occurred when Academy School hosted a vaccination clinic in partnership with the state in November. School officials, the documents state, "received training from Vermont Department of Health, particularly with respect to ensuring and documenting that only children having valid ... parental consent and who were registered online were positively identified to be vaccinated at the school-based clinic."
"The state had an obligation to WSESD, its employees, parents and students to direct its clinic’s activities, so as to avoid violating professional duties regarding medical care," the complaint states.
The parents did not access the state's web portal to register their child in the clinic nor provide consent to participate, according to the complaint. The father made a point of letting a school official know that he would not be signing his child up, because he had concerns and the child verbally protested before getting vaccinated, the complaint states.
A name tag had been mixed up, causing the mistake at the clinic. Apologies from employees of the school and state were made to the family, according to the complaint.
"The Politellas live with fear regarding unknown long-term adverse health effects that [their child] — having been subjected to risks associated with an investigatory vaccine of unknown safety profile, not fully understood and yet unapproved for children — could suffer," the complaint states. "The Politellas have been traumatized, suffering mental anguish and additional educational expense, with the potential for future medical expenses. Their basic liberty interest as family was vitiated by defendants’ breach of duty, which violated rights guaranteed by the Vermont Constitution, codified by statute, and long-recognized by the Vermont Supreme Court."
The couple is suing for private right of action, which allows for the refusal of treatment, gross negligence, negligent undertaking, premises liability, battery of minor, consumer fraud, common law fraud and negligent infliction of emotional distress. They are seeking damages and reimbursement for all costs related to the lawsuit.
In answer to the complaint, Lynn denied many of the claims. In a subsequent filing, he requested judgement on the pleadings.
On Aug. 30, Vermont Assistant Attorney General David A. Boyd filed a motion to dismiss the suit. The Office of the Vermont Attorney General declined to comment.
In the pleadings, the state pointed to immunity provided through the federal Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act passed in 2005 "to encourage rapid and effective responses to public health emergencies by limiting the legal liability of those actors working to expeditiously respond to such crises." The state also noted the parents did not allege any adverse effect or physical injury from the vaccine.
Academy School Principal Kelly Dias told the Reformer in November, “Unfortunately, a mistake was made." Increased screening measures will be in place at future clinics, Superintendent Mark Speno wrote in a letter to families at the time.
“We are deeply sorry that this mistake happened, and have worked internally to improve our screening procedures,” Speno wrote. “The Health Department has worked to evaluate its procedures to ensure that this does not happen again. Thankfully, we are not aware of any harm to the student because of this mistake. We take our responsibilities to students and families very seriously, and we respect parents’ rights to make health care decisions for their children.”
Ferrara could not be reached Wednesday.