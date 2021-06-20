The blare of sirens made its way through Bennington County Saturday morning as around 40 emergency vehicles participated in the second annual first responders appreciation parade.
The parade began on Village Street in East Dorset at 9 a.m. taking Route 7A through Manchester, Sunderland, Arlington and Shaftsbury before changing over to Route 7 through Bennington and Pownal and ending at the Pownal Fire Department.
Local marketing group Bennington Blotter organized the parade for the second consecutive year.
“It’s about the first responders and the community, and getting the two together because they don’t always get the opportunity to do that,” said Chris Wright of Bennington Blotter.
Fire and police departments from within Bennington County, as well as state police vehicles and departments from New York drove the 37-mile parade route as members of the community took to the streets to thank them.
Colby Harwood of the Pownal Fire Department was happy to see the support from the community.
“It’s great to see this many people come out, take a Saturday morning and just show their appreciation,” Harwood said. “Especially all the people lining the roads.”
Wright said he believes more people watched the parade from the side of the road this year than the inaugural first responders parade, which took place on June 22, 2020.
Once the parade concluded, Harwood was busy grilling hamburgers and hot dogs at Pownal Fire Department to feed the parade goers.
The food was donated by Bennington Hannaford Supermarket.
“They really came through,” Wright said of Hannaford. “They’re very community oriented.”
Wright said he is already planning the third annual first responders parade for next year.
“We may change it up a little bit, we may keep a lot of it the same. It works,” Wright said.