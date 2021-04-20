BENNINGTON — Four Black area residents are discussing their experiences with policing and incarceration at a virtual event on Sunday.
“Voices of Black men in Vermont” includes two panelists from Bennington: Shawn Pratt and Marion “Ghost” Russell.
Pratt, according to the event poster, is a social justice advocate and mentor to young Black men. He is a former semi-professional basketball player and assistant basketball coach at the now-defunct Southern Vermont College.
Russell is described as a father who loves his job as a molder. It says he is passionate about physical fitness, music and video games.
They will be joined by Jason “Jayk” Brown, of Brattleboro, and Raymond “Tee Tee” Moore, of North Adams, Mass.
The Rutland Area NAACP, event co-sponsor, is hoping the discussion will generate more awareness about the life experiences of Black men in Vermont — particularly at a time when more studies are showing that Black men are stopped by police and put behind bars at a higher rate compared with their portion of the population.
“It’s clear that we experience disproportionate policing and incarceration,” said the NAACP’s Raphael Okutoro, who will be moderating the event. “We live in the shadows in many ways.”
Vermont’s overall incarceration rate is among the lowest in the country, according to the event organizers, its rate of incarceration for Black men is among the highest.
The panel will give members of the community a chance to hear Black men’s stories firsthand. “Part of the goal here is to have them provide their own narratives, tell their own stories, as opposed to it being told for them,” said Okutoro, chairman of the Rutland Area NAACP’s criminal justice program. This NAACP branch encompasses Bennington.
The virtual event will be held 2-4 p.m. Sunday. People can view the live discussion for free by going to naacprutland.org/2021/04/15/voices/. No registration is needed.
Viewers will get a chance to ask questions, said Marsh Hudson Knapp, of the Greater Bennington Interfaith Council. The council is co-sponsoring the event, along with the Second Congregational Church, the Greater Bennington Peace and Justice Center and the Bennington Performing Arts.
This is the second in a series of “Black voices” panels. Future events will include a discussion centered on the experiences of women, Okutoro said.