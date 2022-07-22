POWNAL — Two people followed a woman who has a no-stalking order against them, and cut her off with their vehicle on Route 346 to allegedly begin a confrontation.
Willard F. Buell, 62, from Pownal, has been charged with violating a no-stalking order and negligent vehicle operation, and Yvonne M. Pratt, 47, also from Pownal, was charged with violating a no-stalking order.
On Thursday at about 1:47 a.m., troopers from the Shaftsbury barracks of the Vermont State Police were called to a dispute on Route 346 in Pownal. That is when the trooper discovered Buell and Pratt were in violation of their no-stalking orders by following the protected person while she was driving, and subsequently cutting her off and confronting her in the middle of the road. Buell was driving during the incident.
Buell and Pratt are expected to appear in Bennington Superior Court on Aug. 29 for their arraignments.