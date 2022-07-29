BENNINGTON — Two Bennington County men were arraigned on two felony counts, each for selling illegal drugs to a person who died of an overdose from those drugs.
John Farquharson, 57, of Bennington, and Gerald Johnson, 39, of Arlington, were arraigned this week on two counts each — dispensing a drug with death resulting, and fentanyl trafficking. Both charges combined carry a maximum of 50 years behind bars.
According to the timeline on the case, on June 17, Manchester Police responded to a call of an unresponsive male at the Weathervane Motel in Manchester. Inside the room, police found the body of Scott Berube, 46, face-down on the floor. Berube had been dead for at least 24 hours prior to their arrival.
After speaking with witnesses and viewing video from the motel, a police investigation found that Berube had allegedly purchased drugs from two men, Farquharson and Johnson. The two also had connections to an apartment at 202 Beech Street in Bennington, a known drug location with ties to gangs in the Springfield and Holyoke areas of Massachusetts.
Police said Berube purchased the drugs at that apartment.
Bennington and Manchester police, with help from U.S Homeland Security and the FBI, raided the Beech Street location on July 14, arresting several individuals and collecting evidence, including guns, drugs and cash.
On July 15, the Vermont Medical Examiner’s Office determined Berube died from acute mixed intoxication, including a large amount of fentanyl.
On July 26, officers from the Manchester Police Department arrested both Farquharson and Johnson. Farquharson was arrested not far from the Beech Street apartment where Berube purchased the drugs. Johnson was arrested at his home in Arlington.
According to police affidavits, Farquharson has a long criminal history in Vermont, Florida, and New York, including many drug-related convictions, and is known to the Bennington Police Department. Johnson has a criminal record in Vermont, including drug-related charges and convictions. Johnson is currently on conditions of release from a prior case.
Both men were released on a $5,000 surety bond.