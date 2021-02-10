SHAFTSBURY — A New York, N.Y., woman suffered minor injuries late Tuesday afternoon when two cars collided head-on on Route 7, Vermont State Police said.
Police said Jefferson Luce, 21, of Philadelphia, Pa., was driving north on the icy and snow-covered highway around 5:30 p.m. when he lost control of his Toyota 4Runner SUV. The Toyota slid and crossed into the southbound lane, where it collided head-on with an Audi A4 driven by Sheryl Hempel, 63, of New York.
Hempel was taken by ambulance to Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington for evaluation, police said.
Luce was cited for driving too fast for road conditions. He was doing approximately 60 miles per hour, and Hempel was doing about 50 miles per hour, police said. The speed limit on that stretch of Route 7, near the highest point, is 55 miles per hour.
Both vehicles were totaled.
State Police troopers from the Shaftsbury barracks were assisted at the scene by the Bennington Police Department, Bennington Rescue, Shaftsbury Fire Department and Southern Vermont Auto.