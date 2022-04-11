MANCHESTER — Since a violent thunderstorm with strong, gusty winds ripped part of a wall off the old bowling alley behind the Manchester Shopping Center on Depot Street, folks have been wondering: Will it meet the wrecking ball? Or is there possibly a future use for the 10,000-square-foot structure?
Kerry McCormack, the director of development for owner Crosspoint Associates, said a structural evaluation is happening this week to determine whether it can be stripped down to its steel skeleton and reused.
From the outside, a passer-by seeing half of the south wall missing might presume the long-vacant property has dim prospects. But McCormack said the steel frame appears to be in solid shape — and might support a new use if the roof and walls can be replaced.
The question is this: If the walls and the roof are removed, will the frame remain in good repair until another use can be found? That’s what engineers are determining, and McCormack said he hopes to have his answer later this month or in early May.
“We want to keep it alive until someone comes along who can marry up the building with the use,” McCormack said. “We would have had to redo the skin and the roof anyways. The worry is if you take all that off, does that compromise the structure? That’s why we’re having a structural engineer take a look at it.”
McCormack and Manchester Town Manager John O’Keefe have also discussed whether the structure could be part of efforts by the town to turn three adjacent town-owned properties, currently leased by Manchester Designer Outlets, into affordable housing units.
“We have reached out to them and there is interest in that location,” O’Keefe said. “It would still face one of the same issues, though — it’s in a flood plain.”
In February of 2018, a fire at the long-vacant building raised concerns that another fire could threaten the safety of trespassers and first responders. In the days that followed, the town informed Crosspoint that it needed to either secure or demolish the building to comply with the ordinance. Crosspoint chose to retain and secure it.
There had been snow fence installed around the structure before the March 7 storm, which brought gusts in excess of 60 miles per hour and literally tore part of the south wall off the building. Sometime later, Crosspoint put up chain link fence as well, extending around most of the southern perimeter.
“We’re trying to be patient — we want them to make the right decision for the property,” O’Keefe said. “Right now it looks secure. It’s more secure than it was in the past with a fence around it.”
McCormack said the old bowling alley has been part of plans to redevelop the plaza all along.
“It’s 10,000 square feet that was part of the property when we purchased it,” he said. “We always thought that was going to be in some way or another a part of the property long-term.”
A movie theater or a fitness center have been considered as possible uses in the past, and the company remains open to possibilities, he said.
Crosspoint had intended to demolish the western end of the plaza and build new on the opposite side. Plans included an expanded space for Price Chopper (or another supermarket, when Price Chopper owners Golub Corp. withdrew from the project).
When those plans hit a snag in the Act 250 permitting process, the Waltham, Mass., developer went in a different direction, bringing in TJ Maxx as a tenant and retaining Price Chopper in the current space.
The shuffle squeezed out Village Picture Shows, leaving the town without a movie theater. But McCormack said the bowling alley was seen as a potential site for a new theater, as well as a fitness gym or other uses.
Why not just start over? Crosspoint would rather try to work with what’s there than send it to the scrapyard, McCormack said.
“What Crosspoint does — and what we’re really good at — is repurposing existing structures,” he said. “It would be easy to scrape a building and put it into a landfill and start over. We try to be sensitive to the environment. We try to be sensitive to building costs. And ultimately we’re responsible for shepherding this for the investors that are invested in this property.”